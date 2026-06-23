Hip-Hop Artist Found Dead From Gunshot Wound in Apartment Building: TrapHard Swagg Was 20

TrapHard Swagg, an up-and-coming hip-hop artist, has passed away following a shooting at a Washington, D.C. apartment building. He was 20 years old.

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According to Fox 5, the tragic incident occurred earlier this month. The singer, whose real name is Adrian Hawkins, was discovered unresponsive and not breathing in the hallway of the apartment building on Banner Lane NW. He had a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was further reported that a teenage girl was found in another part of the building with a bullet-grazed wound to the shoulder. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and has since been released.

Law enforcement told ABC 7 that they are looking for a light-complexioned male with a beard who may have been driving a Nissan.

One of the nearby residents further shared with local media outlets that she was scared following the shooting. “I’m not even sure if I need to buy a bulletproof vest now to go inside my apartment and live there.”

Homocide detectives are now offering up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting.

Those with information about the shooting are to call 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.

Fans Mourn TrapHard Swagg on Social Media

Following the news that the young artist was killed, fans took to social media to mourn.

“He was like another son to me,” one person claimed. “So sorry this happened to you buddy. I always told him to be careful and safe out there, and he always replied I will, ma.”

Another person further shared, “I have watch this young man grow up.. Literally knocking on my door to play with my son as a kid.. This one hit different. I’m going to miss you Nephew!”