Joe Biden’s Daughter Ashley Files For Divorce From Husband Howard Krein After 15 Years of Marriage 

Unfortunate news for Joe Biden’s family, as the former world leader’s daughter, Ashley, files for divorce from her husband, Howard Krein, after 15 years of marriage.

According to court records obtained by the New York Post, Biden filed for divorce from Krein in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas on Aug. 11.

On the same day as the filing, Joe Biden’s daughter took to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of her doing a thumbs-up while walking through a park. She also had Beyoncé’s hit track “Freedom” playing in the background of the post.

“New life, new beginnings means new boundaries,” she wrote in the post. “New ways of being that won’t look or sound like they did before.”

Details about the divorce, including what led to the split, remain unclear. The court documents are not available publicly at this time.

Biden and Krein got married in Greenville, Delaware, in June 2012. The couple was initially set up by Ashley’s late brother, Beau. Krein is an otolaryngologist and plastic surgeon at Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals in Philadelphia.

The estranged couple had been living in Philadelphia before the divorce and did not have children.

Joe Biden’s Daughter Opened Up About Her 2012 Wedding at the 2024 Democratic National Convention

While introducing her father at the 2024 Democratic National Convention, Joe Biden’s daughter reflected on her 2012 wedding.

I had my wedding reception in my parents’ backyard. At the time, my dad was vice president,” she explained. “But he was also that dad who literally set up the entire reception. He was riding around in his John Deere 4-wheeler, fixing the place settings, arranging the plants, and by the way, he was very emotional.”

Ashley further shared that, while she thought she would be a mess, it was her father who was crying on her wedding day. “I was the one who had to comfort him,” she continued. “Before he walked me down the aisle, he turned to me and said that he would always be my best friend.”

“All these years later, Dad, you are still my best friend,” she added. “His example in service inspired my career. I’m a social worker in Philadelphia.”

Ashley had also referred to her father as the “ultimate girl dad” in the same speech.