Former President Biden Diagnosed With ‘Aggressive’ Prostate Cancer

Days after a small nodule was discovered on his prostate, former President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with an “aggressive” form of cancer.

A statement from Biden’s personal office revealed more details about the diagnosis.

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement reads. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

However, officials noted that while the diagnosis represents a more aggressive form of the disease, the cancer appears to be “hormone-sensitive,” which will allow for effective management.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement added. A source told NBC News that hormone treatment for the cancer may be discussed.

A spokesperson for Biden’s personal office stated they did not have any additional comment beyond the official statement.

President Biden’s Prostate Cancer Revealed Days After Routine Examination Found a Small Nodule

A spokesperson confirmed last Tuesday that the small nodule was discovered in Biden’s prostate during a recent routine physical exam. The spokesperson further stated that the finding “necessitated further evaluation.”

The former world leader was expected to undergo an MRI or a transrectal ultrasound during the examination. Both tests may reveal any suspicious areas in the prostate gland. Biopsies will also be done.

According to the American Cancer Society, approximately one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. The disease is more common in older men and is considered the second-leading cause of death among American men.

