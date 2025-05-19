joe-biden-breaks-his-silence-after-being-diagnosed-with-prostate-cancer

Shortly after the news broke about his prostate cancer diagnosis, former President Joe Biden took to social media to speak out.

In his latest Instagram post, Biden shared a photo of himself, his wife Jill, and their cat, Willow. “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

Joe Biden’s personal office announced the cancer diagnosis on Sunday,

“Last week, President Joe Biden was seen for a new finding of a prostate nodule after experiencing increasing urinary symptoms,” the statement reads. “On Friday, he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, characterized by a Gleason score of 9 (Grade Group 5) with metastasis to the bone.”

The former president’s doctors have confirmed that the diagnosis represents a more aggressive form of the disease. However, the cancer appears to be “hormone-sensitive,” which will allow for effective management.

“The President and his family are reviewing treatment options with his physicians,” the statement added.

President Biden’s Medical Team Discovered a Small Nodule During Routine Examination

The cancer diagnosis announcement came just days after Joe Biden’s doctors discovered the disease after finding a small nodule during a routine examination.

A Biden spokesperson further stated that the nodule finding “necessitated further evaluation.”

Nodule detection in the prostate generally requires further examination by a urologist to rule out the possibility of prostate cancer.

As part of the further examination, Biden would have had an MRI or a transrectal ultrasound done during the examination. Both tests may reveal any suspicious areas in the prostate gland. Biopsies on the nodule also had to be done.

The former president and his team have not revealed the exact tests done before the diagnosis. However, a source told NBC News that hormone treatment for the cancer may be discussed.