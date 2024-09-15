JetBlue Passenger Allegedly Suffered ‘Life-Changing’ Head Injury Following Hard Landing

A hard aircraft landing allegedly caused a JetBlue passenger to suffer a “life-threatening” head injury.

According to The New York Post, the incident happened in May 2022. While traveling from Boston’s Logan International Airport on JetBlue Flight 267, 60-year-old Jacqueline Crowley, of Scituate, Mass., stated the plane’s arrival into Charleston, South Carolina was anything but smooth.

She had been traveling with her husband to attend a wedding in the Charleston area.

In her lawsuit, which was filed in Brooklyn Federal Court, Crowley stated the aircraft “came to an extremely abrupt stop while traveling at a high rate of speed.”

Crowley also revealed that the pilot informed JetBlue passengers in a public address system that the aircraft’s “brakes had failed and the emergency brakes had kicked in.”

The JetBlue passenger revealed not only did she injure her neck, but she also sustained her head injury “almost immediately” after the plane touched down. She said she sustained “acute concussion and chronic post concussion syndrome.”

Crowley has accessed JetBlue of negligence and is seeking unspecified damages. The head injury continues to cause her to struggle, as she is unable to work.

Her attorney Erin Applebaum shared more details about the injuries she sustained.

“Her head injury completely upended her life and rendered her unable to work,” Applebaum explained. “Two years later, she continues to suffer from chronic ringing in her ears as a result of the impact.”

Along with still recovering from her head injury, Crowley also said she was recently diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.

The Passenger Accuses JetBlue Of Not Taking Her Head Injuries Seriously

Also in her lawsuit, Crowley accused JetBlue of not taking her head injury seriously.

“[The] airline does not seem to take seriously the physical impact to its passengers’ brains when one of its aircraft is forced to slam to a stop at an incredibly high rate of speed,” she explained. “There were children on the plane, and I especially recall a young couple with a baby girl just a few rows up from me. What about that family? I hope they are ok.”

JetBlue has yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit made against them by Crowley.

