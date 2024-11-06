jennifer-lopez-stuns-in-tight-white-dress-at-premiere-of-movie-ex-ben-affleck-produced

Jennifer Lopez stole the spotlight last night in a figure-hugging dress at a red-carpet event for a film produced by her ex, Ben Affleck.

Videos by Suggest

On Tuesday, November 5, the 55-year-old attended a special screening of her new film, Unstoppable, at Cineworld Leicester Square in London.

Sure, we’re knee-deep in fall, but it seems the pop singer and actress is already leaning toward winter fashion. She wore a skin-tight white halter dress paired with a matching winter coat, evoking the chillier days to come.

Lopez seemed to channel winter fashion last night. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

The gown boasted a semi-sheer fabric complemented by a chunky turtleneck. For added warmth, she draped a fuzzy white coat over her shoulders for several red carpet photos. Her look was completed with white pointed-toe pumps and a chic clutch.

She draped a fuzzy white coat over her shoulders for several snapshots. (Photo by Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/WireImage)

Lopez’s hair was elegantly swept back into a casual updo. Meanwhile, her makeup remained understated and natural, creating a timeless look.

Jharrel Jerome and Jennifer Lopez star as Anthony and his mother, Judy Robles, in the sports biopic Unstoppable, hitting theaters on December 6. The trailer showcases the inspiring story of an Arizona-born athlete who, despite being born with one leg, strives to be recognized as a champion.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are producers of Unstoppable through their company Artists Equity. Directed by William Goldenberg, the film also stars Don Cheadle as Arizona State coach Shawn Charles and Bobby Cannavale as Anthony’s stepdad, Rich.

It appears that showbiz outweighs any bitterness for Lopez. After filing for divorce from Affleck on August 20, just two years into their marriage, she has attended every promotional event for the sports drama without missing a single one.

Jennifer Lopez Rocked Winter Themed Fashion at Another Event for the Film Over the Weekend

Meanwhile, Lopez was also spotted out in NYC wearing an outfit that screams winter fashion.

During a Q&A and screening event for Unstoppable over the weekend, Lopez donned a cozy caramel brown wool cardigan adorned with a sparkling neckline, paired with coordinating micro shorts.

Lopez rocked winter fashion in NYC, too. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)

She paired her sultry outfit with a brown turtleneck and chic chocolate brown knee-high stiletto boots. To complete the look, Lopez accessorized with a brown purse draped over her shoulder and elegant tan gloves.

Meanwhile, Lopez also showcased her firm figure at the AFI Fest 2024 premiere of Unstoppable late last month.

Lopez’s outfit included an oversized cream jacket, a classic white button-down, and a blush pink bubble skirt, finished with platform pumps. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI)

Lopez showcased a stylish outfit with an oversized white jacket over a matching button-down shirt, paired with a blush pink mini skirt featuring a bubble hem. She accessorized with a brown leather belt, white tote, and high platform pumps that accentuated her legs. Her sleek honey-blond hair and bold dark eyeshadow completed the look.