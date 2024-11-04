ben-affleck-makes-shocking-comment-about-ex-jennifer-lopez-following-divorce

No disrespect here – Ben Affleck praised his soon-to-be-ex-wife Jennifer Lopez during a recent interview just a couple of months after she filed for divorce.

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight about his upcoming film Small Things Like These over the weekend, Affleck was asked about Unstoppable, which Lopez stars in. Affleck also co-produced the film alongside his longtime best friend, Matt Damon.

The biopic centers around the life of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg. He won a national championship in 2011 while competing at Arizona State University.

Jennifer Lopez stars in the film as Judy Robles, who is Anthony’s mother.

Others who starred in Unstoppable were Jharrel Jerome, Michael Peña, Don Cheadle, and Bobby Cannavale.

“‘Unstoppable’is a very different movie than this,” Ben Affleck stated, referring to his new film. “But in a way, it’s similarly rooted in the passion of really talented artists. Billy Goldenberg and Jennifer and Don Cheadle and Jharrel … All of them were really passionate about this film.”

He continued by stating, “We really believe in the power of storytelling when the people involved in it are deeply emotionally connected to the story.”

Ben Affleck went on to praise Jennifer Lopez by declaring she is “spectacular” in Unstoppable. “It’s another one that we’re really, really proud of,” he pointed out. “We believed in the right people, and Unstoppable is another example of that.”

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez officially called it quits on Aug. 20, which was the anniversary of the former spouse’s second wedding ceremony. They were married in Las Vegas in July 2022.

Lopez listed their official date of separation as being April 26.

Ben Affleck Previously Gushed About Working With Jennifer Lopez in ‘Unstoppable’

During a March 2023 sit down with CBS Sunday Mornings, Ben Affleck had nothing but praise about working with his then-wife Jennifer Lopez in Unstoppable.

“What fun, what a joy to do something with her, see her be great, go to work with your wife, go to work with your best friend,” Affleck said about Lopez and Damon. “Because ultimately, like, your work becomes the lion’s share of what defines your life, in terms of the time you spend.”

Ben Affleck further shared, “And if you don’t like who you’re working with, and if you have difficulty or trouble at work, I think it’s one of the things that can really cause depression, anxiety, and pain for people. And conversely, [if] you love the people at work, you probably have a pretty good life, you know?”