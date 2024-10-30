jennifer-lopez-rocks-pink-mini-skirt-at-premiere-of-ben-affleck-movie

Jennifer Lopez flaunted her toned gams in a short skirt at the premiere of a film produced by her latest ex, Ben Affleck.

On Saturday, the 55-year-old showcased her firm figure at the AFI Fest 2024 premiere of her upcoming film Unstoppable.

Jennifer Lopez showcased her sculpted legs at the premiere of Affleck’s “Unstoppable” during the AFI Fest 2024. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Lopez donned a relaxed, oversized white jacket layered over a matching button-down shirt, elegantly tucked into a blush pink mini skirt featuring a trendy bubble hem.

Her brown leather belt and white leather tote brought the look together. Lopez also wore high platform pumps that highlighted her toned legs, giving them the illusion of going on for days and days.

She also showcased her signature honey-blond hair in a sleek blowout and complemented her look with striking dark eyeshadow.

Lopez’s outfit included an oversized cream jacket, a classic white button-down, and a blush pink bubble skirt, finished with platform pumps. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for AFI)

Meanwhile, Jharrel Jerome, and Jennifer Lopez portray Anthony and his mother, Judy Robles, in the sports biopic Unstoppable, hitting theaters on December 6. The newly released trailer showcases an inspiring story of an Arizona-born athlete who, despite being born with one leg, strives to be recognized as a champion.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are producers of Unstoppable through their production company Artists Equity. The film, directed by William Goldenberg, also features Don Cheadle as Arizona State coach Shawn Charles and Bobby Cannavale as Anthony’s stepdad, Rich.

Jennifer Lopez Seems to Have No Plans to Skip Promoting the Affleck Produced Film

Despite filing for divorce from Affleck on August 20 after two years of marriage, Lopez has not missed any promotional events for the biographical sports drama.

Lopez and Affleck officially called it quits in August. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

In September, Lopez attended the premiere of the film at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, just a month after filing for divorce.

During the event, she engaged in a “long, deep” conversation and even shared a moment of connection by holding hands with her friend Matt Damon, who is also a producer on the film.

Reportedly Lopez and Damon also laughed and spoke more seriously for several minutes.

Unstoppable (featuring Lopez’s legs for days) slams into theaters on Dec. 6 and drops on Prime Video on Jan.16th.