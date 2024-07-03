Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Marriage Has Been ‘Over for Months,’ Source Claims

While rumors continue to swirl surrounding Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez potentially splitting, an insider claims it’s a done deal.

It seems the a-list couple have “been apart since March” according to a source who spoke with Page Six. Despite their marital struggles, the alleged insider mentioned that Affleck remains “very protective of Jennifer.”

Reports also surfaced that the couple is selling artwork from their $60 million mansion in Bel-Air, California. The house, listed for $65 million last month, is a two-story, 12-bedroom property known as the ‘Wallingford estate.’ It appears that some of the valuable items inside the modern, boxy white building are also being put on the market.

Page Six reported on Monday morning that in early June, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sold paintings and other items to collectors amid their marital woes.

In May 2023, Lopez and Affleck acquired the sprawling home for their blended family. Ben, 51, shares three children—Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12—with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Meanwhile, J.Lo, 54, co-parents twins Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Lopez continues living in their home, while Affleck stays in a rental due to their marital difficulties. Despite these challenges, the couple remains amicable and reportedly spends time together every few days.

Divorce Rumors Have Swirled Around Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Since May

Of course, speculation about their split first arose in May. Divorce rumors swirled after Ben decided to skip the Met Gala, where Jennifer served as one of the event’s co-chairs.

In the meantime, Lopez reportedly canceled her “This Is Me… Live” summer tour to dedicate quality time to her children, family, and close friends.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez herself wrote at the time. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

She continued, “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Last week, a somber-looking Lopez was spotted visiting Affleck’s offices in Los Angeles. The 54-year-old also hasn’t seemed to enjoy her recent journeys, as evidenced by her subdued demeanor while flying commercially to Paris Fashion Week.

That sighting came just days after she was seen enjoying a solo trip in Italy with friends, rather than with Ben.