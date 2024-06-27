Jennifer Lopez Visits Ben Affleck’s Office After Vacation Without Him Amid Marital Woes

Jennifer Lopez jetted back to LA from her solo Europe adventure and made a pit stop at Ben Affleck’s office.

On Wednesday, Page Six observed the veteran actress and singer driving while wearing a red top and sunglasses. A sizable pair of black dice dangled from the rearview mirror, suspended between her and the driver.

In the photos, the star appeared downcast and melancholy, her lips pressed into a thin line as she traveled. The 54-year-old hasn’t enjoyed her recent journeys, as evidenced by her subdued demeanor while flying commercially to Paris Fashion Week.

She was seen queuing with other travelers and sitting by the window on Saturday. Images of Jlo flying solo in coach found their way to X (formerly Twitter).

(06 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez on a commercial flight between Naples and Paris – June 22, 2024

That sighting followed just days after she was spotted enjoying a solo trip in Italy with friends, rather than with Ben.

Ben Affleck Was Recently Spotted at His Office, Bearing a Token of Love for Jennifer Lopez

Affleck was also recently seen leaving his office, noticeably wearing his wedding ring. Many onlookers have speculated that Ben wanted folks to spot him with the bling, as many media outlets noted recent outings when he ditched the band of gold.

Lopez has been besieged by persistent rumors of an imminent divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage.

Speculation about their potential split surfaced in May when whispers of a divorce began to circulate. The gossip gained momentum when Ben opted to skip the Met Gala, an event where Jennifer served as one of the co-chairs.

Meanwhile, Lopez reportedly canceled her “This Is Me… Live” tour to dedicate quality time to her children, family, and close friends.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez wrote at the time. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

She added, “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Recent reports then surfaced that the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion for sale. They have not yet commented on this news, which came to light after the Daily Mail revealed new interior photos posted on Zillow.

Lopez continues to reside in their home, while Affleck stays in a rental due to their marital difficulties. Despite these challenges, the couple remains amicable and reportedly spends time together every few days.