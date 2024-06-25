jennifer-lopez-spotted-flying-commercial-amid-ben-affleck-marriage-trouble

Jennifer Lopez was seen flying commercially in Europe after financial setbacks and canceling her tour amid marital issues with Ben Affleck.

Over the weekend, the veteran actress and singer was spotted traveling alone in an economy seat on a KLM flight from Naples to Paris.

In photos and a video obtained by TMZ, the 54-year-old was seen queuing with other travelers and sitting by the window on Saturday. Images of Jlo flying solo alongside the little people found their way to X (formerly Twitter).

(06 PHOTOS) Jennifer Lopez on a commercial flight between Naples and Paris – June 22, 2024

This sighting follows just days after she was spotted enjoying a solo trip in Italy with friends, rather than her husband.

Despite being plagued by rumors of an imminent divorce from Affleck, 51, and potential financial setbacks, she reportedly remained in good spirits during her getaway.

Despite Ditching Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Still Stood Out at the Airport

Lopez was spotted walking through the gate, effortlessly standing out with her beauty despite her casual attire. For her day of travel and flying economy, the seasoned actress donned a chic all-white matching set of sweatshirt and sweatpants.

She carried a large tote bag, positioned on the middle seat next to her, containing all her travel essentials. Her bodyguard occupied the aisle seat, with the bag strategically placed between them.

Of course, Lopez has been plagued by relentless rumors of a probable divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage.

Speculation about their split began in May when divorce rumors started circulating. The gossip intensified after Ben chose to skip the Met Gala, where Jennifer was one of the event’s co-chairs.

Meanwhile, Lopez reportedly canceled her “This Is Me… Live” tour to dedicate quality time to her children, family, and close friends.

“I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down,” Lopez wrote at the time. “Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.”

She continued, “I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time…”

Reports recently emerged that the couple had listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom home for sale. They have not commented on the news, which surfaced after the Daily Mail revealed new interior photos posted on Zillow.

Lopez continues living in their home, while Affleck stays in a rental due to their marital difficulties. Despite these challenges, the couple remains amicable and reportedly spends time together every few days.