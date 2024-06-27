ben-affleck-intentionally-flashes-wedding-ring-amid-jennifer-lopez-divorce-rumors

Ben Affleck seemingly flashed his wedding ring amid Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors.

The actor ensured his wedding ring was on display Tuesday. At the time, he was leaving his Los Angeles office. Meanwhile, Lopez was recently spotted in Paris for Fashion Week.

Earlier this week, Affleck was spotted without his ring, which fueled the divorce rumors. While neither individual has confirmed their marital woes, many sources have spoken on behalf of the couple. These insiders specifically noted Affleck’s dissatisfaction with the marriage.

In fact, in May, one source told In Touch, “They waited almost two decades to get back together.” However, “in the end, they just couldn’t make it work … They both said they’d matured and learned from their mistakes, but some of the bigger issues that tore them apart the first time remained the same.”

Ben Affleck Flaunts Wedding Ring Amid Divorce Rumors

Speaking of “bigger issues,” in Lopez’s February documentary, The Greatest Love Story Never Told, Ben spoke about the couple’s previous pain points.

“The catalyst [for our first breakup] was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life. I had a very firm sense of boundaries around the press, while Jen, I don’t think, objected to it the way I did,” he explained.

“Getting back together, I said, ‘Listen, one of the things I don’t want is a relationship on social media,'” Affleck said. “Then I sort of realized it’s not a fair thing to ask. It’s sort of, like, you’re going to marry a boat captain and you go, ‘Well, I don’t want the water.’ We’re trying to learn to compromise.”

Whether the press and ongoing scrutiny are the reason for their alleged marital woes today is unclear. However, with Affleck flaunting his wedding ring, there’s even more confusion to this story.