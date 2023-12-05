Jamie Foxx Dishes On The Event That Almost Took His Life

At the recent Critics Choice Association Awards, Jamie Foxx received the Vanguard Award for his outstanding performance in “The Burial” and delivered an emotional speech that touched on a challenging period in his life.

Opening up about a harrowing experience, Jamie shared his journey since being hospitalized in April due to a severe health issue. Though he didn’t disclose the exact cause, he painted a grim picture, describing a time when he couldn’t walk and faced an illness he wouldn’t wish upon anyone.

During his heartfelt 12-minute address, his first public appearance since the incident, Jamie expressed gratitude for every moment, emphasizing the gravity of his ordeal. The audience responded with unwavering support, offering a standing ovation and enthusiastic cheers as he recounted a journey that had nearly been life-threatening.

Reflecting on the depth of his experience, he said, “I cherish every single minute now … I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light.”

Observably, Jamie appeared to be back to his usual self, a positive outlook despite the challenges he had confronted.

Foxx was most recently in the news in regards to sexual assault allegations that originated from an event that occurred between the actor and an unknown woman in 2015.

In newly surfaced court documents obtained by Radar Online, the woman identified as Jane Doe implored a judge to protect her anonymity, emphasizing that she was a victim of sexual assault and had suffered psychological and emotional trauma as a result.

She expressed her reluctance to disclose her identity publicly, citing the sensitive nature of the matter and her distress stemming from the high-profile status of the Defendants, Foxx being one of them. The woman stated that the widespread coverage of the case by major news outlets had heightened her fears for her safety.