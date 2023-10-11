Jamie Foxx Shares Rare Photos Of His 15-Year-Old Daughter For Her Birthday

The Django Unchained star shared heartwarming photos of his daughter to celebrate her birthday

Eric Marlon Bishop, better known as Oscar-winning actor, Jamie Foxx, went to social media to celebrate his youngest daughter’s birthday. In his tribute, the 55-year-old actor posted a series of rarely seen photos featuring Anelise Bishop.

In these homey pictures, the teenager can be seen slumped over on the couch staring intently at her phone. The Robin Hood star is normally very quiet about his personal life, especially his children. This sighting is one of the first the public has seen of Foxx’s youngest daughter since his attendance at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home back in December 2021.

Foxx shares the teenager with his ex Kristin Grannis. The Annie actor also has a 29-year-old named Corinne Foxx, whom he shares with his ex, Connie Kline.

Corrine was the first to deliver the news when Foxx faced an undisclosed medical emergency earlier this year. Fans everywhere flooded the internet with heartfelt messages, hoping for his swift recovery, despite being in the dark about the details of the incident. Foxx extends his gratitude to her, as well as to his sister, Deidra, for playing a role in saving his life.

Several months after the ordeal, Foxx continues to remain tight lipped about the details surrounding his health scare. Still, he admits that he “went through hell and back.” In even better news, Foxx and his Corrine are still actively working on a new game show that plan on producing and hosting side by side.