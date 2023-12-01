Jamie Foxx Sexual Assault Accuser ‘Fearful’ For Her Life, Wishes To Remain Anonymous

The individual who filed a lawsuit against Jamie Foxx concerning an alleged 2015 sexual assault has sought to shield her identity due to concerns about her safety.

In newly surfaced court documents obtained by Radar Online, the woman identified as Jane Doe implored a judge to protect her anonymity, emphasizing that she was a victim of sexual assault and had suffered psychological and emotional trauma as a result.

She expressed her reluctance to disclose her identity publicly, citing the sensitive nature of the matter and her distress stemming from the high-profile status of the Defendants, Foxx being one of them. The woman stated that the widespread coverage of the case by major news outlets had heightened her fears for her safety.

In her plea, she highlighted the difficulty of recounting the alleged events, mentioning the severe emotional toll the assault had taken on her mental health. She voiced concerns that disclosing her identity could exacerbate the trauma she had already experienced.

Moreover, the Jane Doe clarified that she aimed to avoid the stigma associated with being a sexual assault survivor.

The lawsuit filed by Doe accuses the Oscar-winning actor of inappropriate touching at a New York City rooftop bar, alleging that Foxx, purportedly under the influence, made unwanted advances and touched her inappropriately.

Jamie Foxx releases a statement regarding the lawsuit a woman filed against him over an alleged sexual assault from 2015.



“The alleged incident never happened. In 2020, this individual filed a nearly identical lawsuit in Brooklyn. That case was dismissed shortly thereafter." pic.twitter.com/M1JXnvRWza — Complex (@Complex) November 24, 2023

Foxx’s representative swiftly denied the allegations, affirming that a similar lawsuit had been filed by the same individual in Brooklyn in 2020, which was subsequently dismissed. The spokesperson asserted the claims were baseless and expressed confidence in their dismissal.

Foxx intends to counter Doe’s claims with a charge of malicious prosecution, deeming the allegations frivolous. Despite the alleged incident occurring eight years ago, Doe managed to file her complaint within the time frame allowed by New York’s Adult Survivors Act, which extends the statute of limitations for civil suits related to sexual offenses.