Is Kevin Costner Dating Jewel? New Photos Reveal The Truth

Flirty photos of the two together on vacation in the British Virgin Islands confirm the rumors that the stars may official be an item.

Rumors of Kevin Costner courting Reese Witherspoon may have turned out to be false, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t rebounding from his split with Christine Baumgartner. TMZ reports that the 68-year-old actor was spotted on Richard Branson’s Necker Island in the Virgin Islands with none other than singer Jewel resting on his lap.

Instagram

The occasion was a tennis fundraiser for the Inspiring Children Foundation which Jewel is the founder of and with Costner attending as a guest.

Jewel even went insofar to tag Costner in her Instagram post which featured her lounging in a one-piece bathing suit. “it’s an incredible time, and one I use to relax, rest and play w my son! @kevincostnermodernwest was kind enough to mentor our kids this year,” she posted.

Costner finalized his contentious divorce from Baumgartner after an 18-year marriage. Jewel, 49, parted ways with her husband Ty Murray in 2014. According to a source from TMZ Jewel is discerning in her choices, stating she is “picky” and “wants a good man, and Kevin fits the bill.”

More Matchmaking

Jewel and Costner aren’t the only ones finding love in unfamiliar places. In recent news, People reports that the Amy Robach and T.J Holmes’ exes are dating each other. Allegedly, the ex-partners found common ground through their highly publicized separations from Robach and Holmes, who found love while co-anchoring GMA: What You Need To Know.

Whether its a fling or something more serious if there is one thing for sure, Costner and Jewel couldn’t keep their hands off each other while on their Caribbean escapade.