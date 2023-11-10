Is Reese Witherspoon Dating Kevin Costner?

Word got out on Wednesday that the two actors might be a thing.

Reese Witherspoon, 47, and Kevin Costner, 68, are NOT a thing.

Contrary to the circulating rumors, Page Six confirmed on November 9th that the two have only been seen having friendly cordial, nothing more.

“This story is completely fabricated and not true,” Witherspoon’s representative told the outlet.

The News

Initially, fans were curious if the Yellowstone actor and Witherspoon might be an thing, especially considering their recent divorces.

Then in the Naughty but Nice podcast hosted by Rob Shuter, fans were leaving their thoughts on the matter further after he asked this question:

“POLL OF THE DAY: Kevin Costner is rumored to be romancing Reese Witherspoon. Do you love this new couple?”

POLL OF THE DAY: Kevin Costner is rumored to be romancing Reese Witherspoon. Do you love this new couple? — Naughty Gossip (@NaughtyNiceRob) November 9, 2023

“Kevin Costner is dating Reese Witherspoon? What??? You go boy!!! You go girl!!!” a fan tweeted.

The Mean Girls actress and the next chapter of her love life have been a constant topic of discussion for her devoted fans ever she announced her divorce from Jim Toth after 12 long years of marriage.

Witherspoon released a statement back in March that despite her and Toth no longer being romantically involved, the two “have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

The Big Little Lies star filed for divorce from her former talent agent days later. They share an 11-year-old son together named Tennessee. Witherspoon also shares her 24-year-old daughter Ava, and 20-year-old son Deacon with her ex-husband, Ryan Phillippe. In a recent story, Witherspoon admitted to having troubles finding her way through motherhood and being a “tough parent.”

One month later, fans were quick to notice and speculate if the Home Again actress had moved on with Tom Brady who had recently finalized his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. However, both of their representatives confirmed that the Oscar winning actress and former NFL quarterback have never even met each other, quickly shutting down those rumors.

Meanwhile, Costner just wrapped up his messy divorce with ex-wife Christine Baumgartner, 49, in September. After a grueling four-month legal dispute, the Let Him Go actor ultimately agreed to shell out more money to the handbag designer than what was originally outlined in their prenuptial agreement.

So as disappointing as the must be for fans, it looks like Witherspoon is going to be living the single life until Mr. Right comes around.

At least we can look forward to the return of Elle Wood, after this recent announcement for Legally Blonde 3!