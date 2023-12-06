Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Dating?

We all know Amy Robach and T.J Holmes are dating, but what’s happening between their exes, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig? Are they a couple now?

According to People, sources say Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are indeed dating. Could this be fueled by animosity? Allegedly, the ex-partners found common ground through their highly publicized separations from Robach and Holmes, who found love while co-anchoring GMA: What You Need To Know.

Recalling the November 2022 revelation, the co-anchors were exposed when pictures surfaced of them getting cozy, despite not being formally separated from their spouses at that time.

Fast forward to today, they’re no longer hiding, especially with the launch of their podcast—Amy & TJ Podcast. They’ve openly discussed the timeline of their relationship, clarifying to their audience that they were separated from their spouses when their relationship began. This public platform has become a space for them to share their story and possibly address any misconceptions about the inception of their romance.

According to Holmes, “November 30, 2022, was the day that we were, and this is very important we were outed…. To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings.”

Added Robach, 50: “Yes, we had attorneys, mediators. We were in the middle of divorces.”

They are open about their relationship; now, we need their exes to acknowledge their current relationship together.