Inside NBC Host’s Family Abduction Nightmare and Where the Investigation Currently Stands

Authorities are still searching for Nancy Guthrie, mother of NBC’s Today show host Savannah Guthrie, who investigators believe was kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona. The motive remains unclear.

Guthrie, 84, was last seen at her home at 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 after her children dropped her off, said Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted in her sleep early Sunday morning. The exact time is unknown, but the sheriff warned she could die without her medication within 24 hours. Around 11 a.m. on Sunday, a fellow churchgoer contacted Nancy Guthrie’s family to report that she had not arrived for services, according to the sheriff.

NBC host Savannah Guthrie and mother, Nancy Guthrie, in 2023. (Photo by Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images)

Family members searched Nancy Guthrie’s home before reporting her missing around noon, according to authorities.

The sheriff urged the public for assistance on Monday, describing the home as a “crime scene” and stating that Nancy Guthrie “did not leave on her own.”

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and FBI agent Jon Edwards spoke to the media on Feb. 3 in Tucson, Arizona, about the search for Nancy Guthrie, the missing mother of NBC host Savannah Guthrie. (Photo by Jan Sonnenmair/Getty Images)

Also on Monday, Savannah Guthrie posted a statement on social media from Tucson: “Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. … Bring her home,” the veteran NBC host wrote.

Nanos addressed reporters again on Tuesday but provided few updates, stating that Guthrie’s location and a potential motive remain unknown. However, the sheriff’s office confirmed it is reviewing possible ransom notes as part of the ongoing investigation.

Search Continues For Nancy Guthrie

As of Wednesday, the sheriff stated that no suspect has been identified.

On Wednesday evening, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings released a video directly pleading with their mother’s potential abductors.

“We, too, have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media,” Savannah said. “As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us.”

“Everyone is looking for you, Mommy, everywhere. We will not rest,” the family added.

If you have any information, please call 911 or contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900.