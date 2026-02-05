Savannah Guthrie and Siblings Plead for the Safe Return of Mom Nancy

Less than a week after their mom, Nancy, went missing, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings addressed the possible kidnapper, pleading for her safe return.

Videos by Suggest

In her latest Instagram post, the Today show host and her siblings, Annie and Cameron, state they are “ready to talk” to the kidnapper.

“We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive, and that you have her,” Savannah stated. “We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”

She further shared, “As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk.”

Continuing to stress the importance of finding her mother, Savannah spoke directly to Nancy. “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter, Nancy. We believe and know that even in this valley, he is with you. Everyone is looking for you, Mommy. Everywhere. We will not rest. Your children will not rest until we are together again.”

Annie then said, “Mama, mama, if you’re listening, we need you to come home. We miss you.”

Cameron added, “We love you Mom, stay strong, come home.”

Nancy was last seen late on Satruday and was reported missing after she didn’t attend church the next day. Savannah stated that her mom has a heart condition that requires her to take daily medication to not only stay alive but “not to suffer.”

Nancy’s pacemaker reportedly stopped syncing with her Apple devices on Sunday morning.

President Trump Says He’s ‘Deploying All Resources’ To Find Nancy Guthrie After Speaking With Savannah

Meanhwile, President Trump announced he is “deploying all resources” to find Savannah’s mom after speaking to the Today show host.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote on Truth Social. “We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”

Trump previously spoke out about the disappearance of Savannah’s mom. “I think it’s a terrible thing. I always got along very good with Savannah,” he said while speaking to reporters. “Very unusual situation, but we’re going to find out.”

When asked if he would send more federal agents to help with the search, Trump said, “Sure.”

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has shared that officials believe Nancy was taken “possibly in the middle of the night, and that includes possible kidnapping or abduction.”

Officails further stated that the department has received “hundreds of leads” and no credible information that Nancy’s disapperance was a targeted incident.

It was also noted that officials have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the case.