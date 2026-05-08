Reported ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’ Remake Director’s Recent Remark Is Pretty Discouraging

Dracula, the Wolfman, Frankenstein’s monster, and even the Mummy seem to get a fresh movie every couple of years. So why does the Creature from the Black Lagoon keep getting left high and dry?

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Indeed, the Creature (affectionately called the Gill-man by longtime fans) has been itching for a remake for decades. First appearing in the 1954 classic Creature from the Black Lagoon and its rapid-fire sequel, Revenge of the Creature, the Gill-man’s last official appearance was in 1956’s The Creature Walks Among Us. Aside from loving tributes in films like 1987’s The Monster Squad and Guillermo del Toro’s Oscar-winning The Shape of Water, a proper remake has never managed to crawl out of the swamp and onto the big screen.

When reports emerged in 2024 that horror auteur James Wan was potentially directing a remake of Creature, fans once again got their hopes up. Wan seems like an inspired choice. After all, this is the man who gave us horror crowd-pleasers like The Conjuring and bonkers genre experiments like Malignant. Wan even directed the nautical superhero flick Aquaman. Who better to bring the Gill-man into the 21st century?

However, Wan recently sank fans pining for another screen outing for the Creature.

Director James Wan Gets Candid About a Potential ‘Creature From the Black Lagoon’ Remake

Speaking with ComicBook while doing press for Lee Cronin’s The Mummy alongside producers Jason Blum and Lee Cronin, Wan was asked which classic monster would be the most difficult to make scary for modern audiences. Wan laughed and replied, “I mean, the Creature from the Black Lagoon is not easy. The Creature from the Black Lagoon is not an easy one. It takes a lot to get it right.”

“I knew you were going to say that,” a nonplussed Blum shot back.

James Wan, the potential director of a ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ remake. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

Directed by Jack Arnold, 1954’s The Creature from the Black Lagoon follows a group of scientists as they venture into the Amazonian jungle to capture a strange prehistoric beast. The original black and white movie, shot and released in 3D, is often considered the final entry in the classic Universal Monster lineup. Of course, this includes iconic characters like Dracula and The Invisible Man. Over the years, the Gill-man has become a fan favorite. This is thanks in large part to a creature designed by Milicent Patrick that still looks fantastic 70 years later.

Ben Chapman as Gill-man and Julie Adams as Kay Lawrence in ‘Creature from the Black Lagoon’ (1954), directed by Jack Arnold. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

It seems fans will have to hold their breath a little longer to see if the Gill-man will finally swim or sink at the box office. For now, the Creature remains stuck in the murky depths of development hell. Here’s hoping Wan has what it takes to get this fish-man to water.