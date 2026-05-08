Mick Jagger, 82, Hits Red Carpet with Fiancée Over 40 Years His Junior

Mick Jagger, a spry 82, rocked the red carpet at a recent NYC event with his boldest accessory yet: his much, much younger fiancée.

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Jagger was all smiles with his fiancée, Melanie Hamrick, at the NYC Ballet’s Spring Fashion Gala on May 7. The Rolling Stones frontman kept it classic in a skinny-cut suit, while his fiancée, a nubile 38, stunned in a bold silver gown.

Mick Jagger and fiancée Melanie Hamrick at the New York City Ballet 2026 Spring Gala held at David H. Koch Theater on May 07, 2026, in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

Hamrick, a professional dancer, showcased her toned figure in a jaw-dropping, backless silver gown. Her much older beau, meanwhile, seemed to be lapping up the attention, waving at cameras and pulling a series of silly faces.

Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

Jagger and Hamrick have been together since 2014. In April of this year, Hamrick revealed they had secretly gotten engaged two or three years prior. The couple welcomed a son, Deveraux Octavian Basil, in 2016—Hamrick’s first child and Jagger’s eighth.

Jagger hams it up with his eight-year-old son, Deveraux. (Image via Instagram / Melanie Hamrick)

Indeed, Jagger has been a dad since long before his fiancée was even born. He is also father to Karis, 55, with Marsha Hunt; Jade, 54, with Bianca Jagger; Elizabeth, 42, James, 40, Georgia, 34, and Gabriel, 28, with Jerry Hall; and Lucas, 26, with Luciana Morad Gimenez.

Mick Jagger’s Fiancée Once Opened Up About Their Huge Age Gap

Despite their over 40-year gap, Hamrick told the Times of London in a September 2024 interview that age is but a number she “[doesn’t] think about.”

“Everyone’s going to have their opinion,” she insisted at the time. “If you think about others’ opinions, no matter where you are in life, you’re going to have a problem and you’re going to analyze it.”

Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, Cupid’s arrow had to compete with fate to unite the May-December star-crossed lovers.

The couple met in February 2014, when both the Rolling Stones and the American Ballet Theatre were on tour in Japan.