Kylie Kelce Says She ‘Almost Got in a Fistfight with a Grown Man’ Over Snide Comments About Husband

Kylie Kelce isn’t scared to throw some hands for her man. The 34-year-old recently revealed that she almost got in a fistfight with a grown man.

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It was all due to comments that he made about Jason Kelce. Kylie wasn’t having the disrespect from the man.

Speaking on her Not Gonna Lie podcast on May 7, Kylie discussed exactly what happened. She said the man was being disrespectful.

“I am the one who’ll be like, ‘Hey, hi, yep. Hi, you there, yeah. Actually, you’re in a family section, so you’re gonna have to. You’re gonna need to cut that out,’ ” Kylie shared. “More than once I’ve done that. I’ve done that in a stadium we were visiting. That was a bad idea.”

Kylie Kelce Talks Drama

Kylie further elaborated that things escalated to a near fight.

“It was not a moment I was proud of,” the mother of four admitted. “I almost got in a fistfight with a grown man. I cannot let this hit the Internet.”

Kylie admitted that the moment wasn’t a high point for her. But she stands by what she said. She said, “That probably wasn’t a high point for me… I’ll go to bat for somebody. I will. I can’t help myself.”

So Kylie has a warning to all those who want to come after her and her family? She isn’t afraid to throw hands.

“Consider this your quarterly reminder. Not only can I fight, I will fight,” she said. “You can look all you want, but that man is only tipping his hat at me, thank you.”

She also says that she isn’t planning to have another baby after one fan hollered about “baby no. 5.”

He said, “You watch your mouth, Jennifer! You watch your mouth. My uterus might hear you. She’s not talking to you, uterus.”

She continued, “Guys, we have four children, my youngest child just turned 1. Can you, I don’t know, take a f—ing chill pill? I’ve seen him. Trust me. We have four. I get it,” she said.