‘Today’ Host Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Was Possibly Abducted as She Slept, Sheriff Says

As the search for Today show host Savannah Guthrie’s mom, Nancy, continues, more details about her disappearance have surfaced.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to reporters on Monday, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos made a startling claim – Nancy may have been abducted.

“I believe she was abducted, yes,” he said. “She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”

Pima County Sheriff’s Department previously announced deputies were searching for Nancy, who was last seen between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Saturday near her Tucson, Arizona, residence.

Nanos previously “disturbing or concerning circumstances” were found at Nancy’s home. Homicide detectives have been dispatched to assist in the investigation. While continuing to speak to reporters, Nanos made another observation.

“We saw some things at the home that were concerning to us,” he said. “We believe now, after we’ve processed that crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime scene, that we do in fact have a crime, and we’re asking the community’s help.”

Nanos encouraged those who think they have seen Savannah Guthrie’s mom to take pictures or record a video and alert authorities. Nancy is 5 feet 5 inches tall, with brown and blue eyes, and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

The police chief further pointed out that Nancy is “very limited in mobility” and stated, “We know she didn’t just walk out of her home.

Nancy also has an urgent need for her daily medications. “The clock is ticking,” Nanos said. “It’s been more than 24 hours since she disappeared.”

Nanos added that Nancy is “of great sound mind,” adding, “This is not a dementia-related, she is as sharp as a tack. The family wants everybody ot know this isn’t somebody who just wandered off.”

Savannah Guthrie Breaks Her Silence About Her Mom’s Disappearance

Late on Monday evening, Savannah Guthrie broke her silence about her mom’s shocking disappearance.

“We believe in prayer,” she wrote in a post on Instagram. “We believe in voices raised in union, in love, in hope.”

She further noted, “We believe in goodness. We believe in humanity. Above all, we believe in Him.”

Savannah Guthrie then thanked everyone for lifting their prayers for Nancy with her family. “Our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant,” she continued. “Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment.”

She further quoted a verse of Isaiah, “He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting the Lord.”

The Today show declared her family needs her mom and added, “Bring her home.”