‘Full House’ Star Announces Huge Baby News: ‘Candy Gram!’

Have mercy… ’90s kids, prepare to feel ancient. One of the Full House child actors is about to become a grandma, sharing the big baby news on social media.

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Candace Cameron Bure’s 27-year-old daughter, Natasha, and her husband, Good Luck Charlie star Bradley Steven Perry, announced on May 7 that they are expecting their first child in a joint Instagram post.

“Our dream role,” Perry wrote alongside the adorable shots of Natasha showing off her growing baby bump. The post also included a photo of the couple drinking from mugs that read “MAMA!” and “DADA!”

Cameron Bure quickly celebrated the news in the comments, excited for her new role as a grandma. “CandyGram in full effect,” the 50-year-old actress wrote, adding a smiley face and a red heart emoji.

‘Full House’ Star Issues Official Statement on Her Upcoming Grandmotherhood

The Full House alum also took to her own Instagram, reposting one of the sweet shots from her daughter’s baby bump post. “I’m gonna be a Candy Gram!!!!!!” Cameron Bure gushed in the caption.

Meanwhile, Cameron Bure felt the need to give an official quote on becoming a grandmother.

“I am overwhelmed with joy right now!” she told PEOPLE in the statement. “Becoming a grandmother is something I have dreamed about. Watching my daughter Natasha step into motherhood is one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given.”

Candace Cameron Bure, alongside her daughter, Natasha. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

“I’m celebrating answered prayer — to be a ‘Candy Gram’ and enter this season with time to cherish and savor every moment,” she added. “This year is already becoming one of the best of my life.”

“Our family is so full of love, and we can’t wait to welcome this precious little one — who already has the most wonderful parents,” the mom of three and future grannie concluded.

Natasha and Bradley Steven Perry, a Disney Channel alum, first went public with their relationship in July 2024. The couple kept things pretty low-key, skipping a public engagement announcement and surprising everyone by tying the knot in a “romantic garden celebration” in Malibu, California, in September 2025.

Meanwhile, Fuller House alum Cameron Bure married retired NHL star Valeri Bure, 51, in 1996. Over their nearly 30-year marriage, the couple has welcomed three children: Natasha, son Lev, 26, and son Maksim, 24.