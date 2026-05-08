Fate of Tim Allen’s New Sitcom Revealed

Fans of Tim Allen’s latest sitcom, Shifting Gears, recently got some good news, and it was delivered straight from the cast themselves.

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In the ABC sitcom, Allen plays Matt Parker, a widower and head of his own auto restoration shop. His world gets turned upside down when his estranged daughter, Riley (Kat Dennings), and her two kids (Maxwell Simkins and Barrett Margolis) move in. Seann William Scott and Daryl “Chill” Mitchell also star as two of Matt’s employees, Gabriel and Stitch.

Fans have been waiting for months to find out if the show will be back for a third season.

Well, on April 30, the cast themselves took to Instagram to update loyal TV watchers.

In a fun video from the show’s set, Dennings, Simkins, Margolis, Scott, and Mitchell each took a turn saying the word “3” with huge grins. Finally, the man himself, Tim Allen, joined in, declaring, “And…we’re back!” The clip then cut to the sitcom’s logo, with the words “will return for season 3!” appearing underneath, punctuated by a revving engine.

Of course, fans took to the comments section to celebrate the good news.

“👏👏👏 I knew this was gonna happen! They can’t take away Shifting Gears now. I’m hoping season three is amazing. I love you guys. See you soon,” one top comment read.

“Happy to hear this!! Have loved Tim Allen’s sitcoms. Watched Home Improvement with my 3 sons. I still binge-watch Last Man Standing all the time,” another Tim Allen sitcom fan chimed in.

Some Tim Allen Fans Had a Request for the Next Season of His Sitcom…

However, a few fans voiced a minor complaint: They’d like to see way more episodes for the upcoming season.

“Please make it a REGULAR season! I am so tired of these ‘streaming format,’ 10 episodes or less, seasons that every show seems to be doing these days,” one fan opined. “Can it be longer than 13 episodes this time?” another fan echoed.

Meanwhile, no information has been revealed about the episode count for Season 3. The first season had 10 episodes, while Season 2 saw a slight increase with 13.

Tim Allen and Kat Dennings on ‘Shifting Gears.’ (Photo by Raymond Liu/Disney via Getty Images)

The renewal of Shifting Gears was largely expected, per Deadline. It stands as ABC’s most-watched comedy series on linear channels, and its Season 2 finale achieved the highest multi-platform viewership since its fall premiere.