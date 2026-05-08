Brendan Fraser on Getting in Shape for ‘The Mummy 4’ at 57: ‘Wish Me Luck’

Brendan Fraser recently hinted that dusting off his undead-fighting boots to play Rick O’Connell again in The Mummy 4 might be more of a pain than an actual mummy’s curse.

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After it was announced he’d be reprising his role in the fourth Mummy movie, the 57-year-old actor confessed he’s “doing his best” to get into blockbuster shape for the long-awaited sequel.

“Well, we’re gonna get the band back together,” the Oscar winner explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week. “The only way to do it. So, we are going to give the audience what they have been bothering all of us for, for the last twenty-whatever years.”

Brendan Fraser during an interview with ‘The Tonight Show’ host Jimmy Fallon on May 6. (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images)

“I was hopeful for a long while, and then I was like, ‘I don’t know if they are.’ Then other Mummy movies got made. But listen, what we’re gonna do is saddle back up, go back to the locations—I should probably stop talking like this. I don’t want to give everything away,” Fraser teased of the upcoming sequel.

Despite his excitement over slipping on his khakis to fight the undead again, the actor, who won Best Actor at the Academy Awards for 2022’s The Whale, has some reservations. Fraser famously battered his body for the previous three installments. Getting back into shape after a host of surgeries (and many years) might be a challenge…

“However, please wish me luck. I’m doing my best to get this 57-year-old gear in shape,” he told Fallon.

Brendan Fraser Reportedly Underwent Multiple Surgeries Following Acting in the ‘Mummy’ Films

Indeed, it seems playing Rick O’Connell took its toll. Fraser reportedly spent seven years in and out of hospitals for multiple spinal surgeries, a partial knee replacement, and even vocal cord repair. Here’s hoping the dedicated actor shakes the mummy’s curse and gets back in shape, better than ever.

Brendon Fraser in 1999’s ‘The Mummy.’ (Photo by Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Fraser and Rachel Weisz are set to reunite for the new Mummy movie from Universal. Radio Silence is directing, and David Coggeshall is penning the script. The duo famously starred together in The Mummy (1999) and The Mummy Returns (2001). Fraser went solo for The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008) after Weisz tapped out. Maria Bello stepped into the role of Evelyn Carnahan.

Thankfully, it seems the original gang is getting back together this time.

The Mummy 4 will be unearthed on May 19, 2028.