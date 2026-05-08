beloved-singer-bonnie-tyler-in-induced-coma-after-emergency-surgery

Bonnie Tyler, the iconic singer of “Total Eclipse of the Heart,” has been placed in a medically induced coma at a hospital in Portugal.

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The 74-year-old singer was hospitalized in Faro, Portugal, where she resides, around April 30 for emergency surgery to treat a perforated intestine. Her official website confirmed the news on May 6, stating that the “surgery went well and she is now recuperating.”

According to TMZ, Tyler’s condition worsened on May 7, and she was placed in a medically induced coma and put on a ventilator.

“Bonnie has been put into an induced coma by her Doctors to aid her recovery,” the singer’s reps confirmed. “We know that you all wish her well and ask for privacy at this difficult time, please.”

Meanwhile, the Portuguese daily newspaper Correio da Manha reports Tyler’s condition is “very guarded,” indicating a serious or life-threatening illness or injury.

Bonnie Tyler Remained Active in the Music Industry Well After Her ’80s Heyday

Born Gaynor Hopkins in Wales in 1951, the beloved singer first entered the U.S. charts with 1977’s “It’s a Heartache.” She reached the peak of her career in 1983 with the Jim Steinman-penned hit “Total Eclipse of the Heart.” The two also collaborated on “Holding Out for a Hero,” which became a hit after being featured on the soundtrack for the 1984 film Footloose.

Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler performing, circa 1980. (Photo by Suzie Gibbons/Redferns)

Meanwhile, decades after her ’80s heyday, Tyler has continued to record and release new music. Her most recent album was 2021’s The Best Is Yet to Come. In 2013, she also represented the U.K. in the Eurovision Song Contest with her song “Believe In Me.” In 2022, she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for her services to music.

Bonnie Tyler performs in 2023. (Photo by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images)

She has also continued performing into the 2020s. Before her surgery, she was on her Jubilee Tour, which celebrates 50 years in the music industry.