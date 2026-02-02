‘Today’ Show Host’s Mom Has Gone Missing

Nancy Gutherie, the mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has gone missing under what law enforcement is describing as “concerning circumstances.”

According to TMZ, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department in Arizona is currently searching for Nancy, who was last seen between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. on Saturday near her Tucson-area residence.

The Gutherie family called the authorities around noon on Sunday to report that the Today show host’s mom had gone missing.

While speaking at the briefing, Sheriff Chris Nanos stated “disturbing or concerning circumstances” were found at Nancy’s home. The situation prompted homicide detectives to be dispatched to assist in the investigation.

“We’re pretty much just throwing everything at this that we can. Guthrie is 84 years old and is not of good physical health, and so naturally that’s a great concern,” Nanos stated.

The law enforcement official further shared that the scene at Nancy’s house raised “some concerns for us as well.”

“This is very concerning to us. We don’t typically get the sheriff out at a scene like this. But it’s very concerning what we’re learning from the house,” he continued. “And so we’ll just continue. The detective’s homicide team is out right now looking at the scene as well.”

Nanos also confirmed Gutherie’s mother is of “good sound mind” but has physical ailments that limit her mobility.

Although the situation is being handled as a search-and-rescue operation, Nanos said foul play is not being ruled out. It was further noted that search efforts include air and ground teams.

The Today show host’s missing 84-year-old mom is described as 5 feet 5 inches and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She has brown and blue eyes.

The ‘Today’ Show Host’s Family Releases a Statement About Her Missing Mom

Meanwhile, the Gutherie family has issued a statement confirming the news.

“We can confirm this is a missing person case,” the statement reads. “And the family is working closely with local law enforcement.”

Although law enforcement noted that Nancy is “not in good physical health,” the Gutherie family confirmed she has no cognitive issues.

In the statement, the Gutherie family expressed gratitude for the “outreach, thoughts, and prayers” as law enforcement continues the search. They also ask anyone with information about the situation to contact authorities.