‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Announces Divorce After 13 Years of Marriage

A Deadliest Catch star recently confirmed that he and his wife are divorcing after 13 years of marriage.

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Jake Anderson and his wife Jenna are calling it quits. The news came during the premiere for Season 22 of the popular fishing series. Jake revealed during Deadliest Catch that the two were breaking up.

Apparently, his job got in the way of their marriage. The two had been separated eight months during the filming of the show. They share three children together.

“After 17 years being together, 13 years married, Jenna and I have decided to call it quits,” Jake says in the episode. “It’s due to a lot of things. The major one is that I’m gone too much crab fishing.”

‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Announces Divorce

“But I got three little ones that need to eat, that have to go to school, that have to have doctor’s appointments, and I don’t have a job,” he continues.

This season focuses on Jake trying to reinvent himself and tackle the next phase of his life after the relationship blew up. He spoke to a lawyer during the episode.

“I don’t want you investing any more money in your ownership interest in the Titan Explorer because that could end up being an asset that needs to be divided in the case,” the lawyer tells him.

The divorce comes after 13 years of marriage. The Deadliest Catch star first met Jenna at a festival in 2009. She had been a fan of the show and got his autograph. But that quickly blossomed into something more for the two.

“I was trying to stay out of trouble, so I was living on the boat,” Jake recalled. “I wasn’t going out and spending money; I was trying to save my money. She started calling me, and I started calling her, for a few weeks. We fell in love.”

We’ll see what becomes of Jake as he moves forward. The rest of the season will document his life now among other things.