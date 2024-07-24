Clyde Drexler’s ‘Dream Team’ Olympic Gold Medal Headed to Auction

NBA legend Clyde Drexler’s Olympic gold medal from the 1992 Barcelona Olympics is going up for auction on August 17.

Drexler won the medal as part of the famed 1992 “Dream Team.” The medal hit the block at Goldin Auctions on Monday with a starting bid of $250,000.

One of the rarest piece of sports memorabilia is now up for sale: an Olympic basketball gold medal from 1992's USA 'Dream Team.' 🥇



(via @GoldinAuctions) pic.twitter.com/7CdTwaaJwI — Sportsbook Review (@SBRReview) July 23, 2024

Drexler Vows To Not Attempt to Repossess Gold Medal

The piece of basketball history is backed by a letter of authenticity that the Glide filled out back in April. While his motives are unclear, Drexler proclaimed in the LOA that he had no intentions of fighting to reclaim the prize in the future. He also stated in the LOA that he’d never ask for a reproduction of it through the U.S. Olympic Committee.

Sources from Goldin revealed that it’s the first time a “Dream Team” gold has been up for sale.

“Scarce doesn’t begin to describe this medal,” the pundits said, adding that the chances of another being up for auction are unlikely.

The 1992 basketball tournament holds a significant rank in Olympic history. It marked the first time in the game’s history that professional athletes could participate in the competition. As a result, Drexler along with the likes of Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson teamed up to claim Olympic gold that year.

The squad went unbeaten throughout the tournament, taking down Croatia to claim the gold in the final game. The performance earned that year’s athletes the title of the “Dream Team” and has since been dubbed the greatest team ever assembled.

MyKayla Skinner Takes Shot at U.S. Gymnastics Team

Former US Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner commented on the roster for this year’s team as they head to Paris. She seemingly questioned Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera’s talents in a now-deleted YouTube video.

The video was later deleted, and Skinner made a statement on Instagram apologizing for any misconceptions “that got out of context or seemed hurtful.”

In the deleted video, MyKala did not hold back on the current United States gymnast squat. The former Olympian noted the lack of talent they are bringing to the games in Paris in a few weeks.

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” MyKayla said.