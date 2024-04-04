What Gypsy Rose Blanchard Did on NOLA Trip With Ex-Fiancé Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is enjoying a trip to the Big Easy with her ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, and it appears the duo got more than ink. Reportedly, Ken traveled from Texas to Louisiana on Sunday to visit and offer support to his former partner after her split from husband Ryan Anderson.

During their 4-day stay trip, TMZ sources reported that the couple has been savoring the local cuisine. They also dedicated a day to discovering the renowned French Quarter of the city. Reportedly, Gypsy Rose Blanchard and her former lover will part ways today.

While dining out and getting matching husky tattoos certainly sounds like a special romantic getaway, the trip is reportedly platonic. Ken Urker’s mother, Raina Williams, insists that the ex-couple are strictly friends.

“They are not back together,” Williams recently told People. “They’re very cool. Ken is just being a supportive friend to her and that’s it.”

“I think she’s a sweet girl,” Williams went on to say. “I think she’s made her mistakes and she’s trying to learn from them like anyone else. And I care a lot for Gypsy and I want to see good things happen for her.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Reportedly Met Ken Urker Via a Prison Pen Pal Program

The pair’s New Orleans adventure began shortly after Gypsy Rose Blanchard revealed her separation from Anderson, a special education teacher from Louisiana whom she married while still in prison in 2022.

The tattoo shop where she and Urker got their husky tattoos was also where Blanchard had gotten inked previously, with Anderson by her side.

Gypsy and Ken have upheld a lasting friendship, according to TMZ sources. The relationship persisted even after their break-up while Blanchard was incarcerated.

Their bond originated in 2018 through a prison pen pal program, leading to an engagement in 2019. However, they encountered challenges due to Gypsy’s imprisonment, culminating in their eventual breakup.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in 2016 for plotting with her then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn, to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. She was released in 2023 after serving eight years of a 10-year sentence. Godejohn, the actual murderer, received a life sentence for first-degree murder.

Following her release, Gypsy initially embarked on a high-profile press tour. She seemed to enjoy the spotlight while promoting the Lifetime documentary series about her ordeal, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

However, she has since chosen to maintain a low profile, residing with her father. Notably, she recently took the step of removing her public Instagram and X accounts.