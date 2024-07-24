Travis Kelce Filmed Shoving Teammate in Chiefs ‘Training Camp Beef’

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce has had quite an offseason. Much of his downtime was spent traveling the world with his pop star girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Swift resumed the final leg of her highly acclaimed Eras Tour in May.

But the summer is officially over as Kansas City reported back to training camp this week as they prepare for the upcoming season.

Kelce Involved in Heated Training Camp Skirmish

Even though the Chiefs players have barely sniffed the astroturf, the emotions in Kansas City are already riding high as Kelce was already involved in a training camp dust-up.

The initial beef was between Chiefs teammates Kadarius Toney and George Karlaftis. Karlaftis delivered a huge blow to Toney. Toney popped up and chucked the ball at the defensive end which caused a brief scuffle ensued. Kelce was also visibly upset shoving Toney and exchanging words with him after the play.

“Toney first expressed frustration over the hit just after he landed on the turf … as he hurled a ball at Karlaftis that narrowly missed the 23-year-old’s head,” TMZ wrote.

“Seconds later, Kelce ran in to have a word with the former first-round pick … before things turned physical.”

Toney Had a Tumultous Playoff Run

Toney’s volatility may come as a surprise to some but it shouldn’t. If you remember during Kansas City’s last playoff run, Toney was the subject of a lot of criticism after he dropped several wide-open passes thrown by Chiefs’ star Patrick Mahomes.

Toney’s somewhat lackluster performance in the playoffs did not seem like a big deal. Especially after the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in February.

But now the honeymoon phase is over. And the Chiefs are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive championships this season. And some tough decisions had to be made. So, they decided to move him from wide receiver to running back.

Toney is clearly dealing with frustration. It will be interesting to see how it impacts the team moving forward.