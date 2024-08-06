Gypsy Rose Blanchard Roasted for Wearing ‘Wifey’ Shirt Amid Messy Divorce

Once again a subject of online criticism, Gypsy Rose Blanchard was roasted after wearing a “wifey” shirt in a recent Instagram post.

Over the weekend, Gypsy Rose took to Instagram to share the photo celebrating the 15-week mark of her pregnancy. “I’m 15 weeks and our little one is now the size of a mango!!” she gushed in the caption. “We love watching my belly grow! More produce updates to come.”

The irony of her shirt wasn’t missed by Gyspy Rose Blanchard’s online critics, as they quickly pointed out that she is in the middle of divorcing her estranged husband Ryan Anderson. The former couple got married while she was serving time in prison for her role in the murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

“You mean ‘divorcee?’ (In progress),” one internet critic stated in the comment section.

Others not only noticed the shirt but also pointed out that the photo may have been AI-generated. Especially since Gypsy Rose’s tattoos weren’t seen. “Do we realize this is photoshopped? Her head on someone else’s body,” another critic stated.

A fellow troll then added, “Why does your face look so AI-generated” with a cry-laughing emoji.

Amid her divorce from Ryan, Gypsy Rose Blanchard is also expecting her first child with ex-fiance Ken Urker. She and Urker got together after she announced her separation from Anderson a few months after she was released from prison.

Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard Engaged? New Engagement Ring Pic Surfaces Online

Amid the chaos that is her life, Gypsy Rose Blanchard allegedly posted a photo of a ring on that finger, indicating that she and Ken Urker may be taking their relationship to the next level – engagement.

The photo was posted on Blanchard’s Facebook account(s) on Tuesday, Aug. 6, without any caption. Her fans quickly congratulated her on the latest milestone.

“I am happy that Gypsy is happy. She deserves it,” one fan gushed in the comment section. Another one declared, “Wish you a lovely future and congrats on the baby as well love! My inbox is always open.”

However, it didn’t take long for the internet trolls to comment about the situation. “Ken’s securing the bag! Is she even officially divorced?… dirty work,” one troll stated. A fellow critic pointed out, “She’s not even divorced” with others agreeing that Gypsy and Ken were moving fast Others assumed it was an old pic.

However, Gypsy Rose responded to the comments by posting three love-faced emojis.