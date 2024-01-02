Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Husband Are ‘Nervous’ About Life in the Spotlight

Since being released from prison last week, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been hard at work establishing a new normal at home with husband Ryan Anderson.

“Normal” for Gypsy, however, comes with a following of more than 10 million across various social media platforms, along with a constant media spotlight – and she admits all the attention makes her a little “nervous.” More specifically, Blanchard is concerned about the potential negative impact on her marriage.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard married Ryan Anderson last year after meeting in 2020. The couple’s relationship has been long-distance, as Blanchard has been behind bars until very recently. Now that they’re finally able to spend time as a couple, they have the added pressure of headlines to contend with.

“It’s going to be a whirlwind and there’ll be a lot of attention,” Anderson told People. “I’m still very nervous about that. I’m a very private person.”

The newlyweds are focusing on maintaining the close relationship they developed prior to Gypsy’s release, despite the constant attention.

“Now it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, you’re in the public eye now — go out there and experience it,’” Anderson explained. “But we’ve decided that every night, we’re going to lay in bed, we’re going to talk to each other and check on each other and see how we’re doing, because it is going to be crazy for a minute.”

“I’m nervous,” he added. “But at the same time, I know I’m excited because she’ll be right there to help me through it.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is Still Getting Used to Life With a Man

Gypsy Rose Blanchard went to prison for her involvement in her mother’s murder when she was just 23 years old. Before that, she lived an extremely “sheltered” life in her mother, Dee Dee’s, care.

Now, the 32-year-old is getting used to her new life with a man. “I’ve never lived with a man,” Gypsy said. “I grew up with a mom, so I didn’t even grow up with a dad in the house. So I’m like, ‘I don’t even know what it’s like to live with a man.’”

In fact, the couple admitted that Gypsy Rose Blanchard had never even been on a date before her marriage to Anderson. “Gypsy’s never been on a real date where you go and sit somewhere and eat and go to a movie or do whatever,” Anderson said.

Despite her inexperience, however, Gypsy says her main concern is conflict resolution. “I think the only fear that I have is, honestly, just making sure that we have good conflict [resolution],” she said. “I’m a very ‘in the moment’ type of person, so I want to make sure if we have an argument, I want to clear it up in the moment. He is … the opposite, where he has to sit on things and think about it, and then come back a couple hours later and resolve it.”