gypsy-rose-blanchard-could-rake-in-millions-with-massive-online-following

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has a near future as a social media influencer, if she wants one, as she’s amassed a following of millions in just a few short days.

Since being released from prison Thursday, Gypsy Rose Blanchard has bought shoes, enjoyed quality time with friends and family, showed off her wedding ring, and rang in the New Year, sharing it all with the world via social media.

She now has accounts on multiple platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Though Blanchard has had an Instagram account since October of 2023, her TikTok and Snapchat accounts are brand new. Fans have absolutely flooded all three, however, giving her an impressive social media following.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Instagram account currently stands at a staggering 5.4 million followers. Her TikTok has 5.1 million followers, with her New Year’s Eve video alone garnering over 48 million views.

Snapchat hides follower counts from public view. That said, Blanchard shared the account on Instagram and received 1 million likes and thousands of comments, so it’s safe to say she has a large following on that platform as well.

How Much Could Gypsy Rose Blanchard Make on Social Media?

Many fans took to Instagram to comment on Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s rapid rise to social media fame. “She’s serving us influencer realness and it’s only her 3rd day out,” one wrote. “CANT WAIT!!!! better see ur GRWM’s soon queen,” another said. (GRWM stands for Get Ready With Me and is a popular video format among influencers).

Simply posting on these platforms doesn’t grant most users a salary. TikTok does pay for views with it’s Creator Fund program, but it’s a mere $0.02 to $0.04 per 1,000 views, according to the platform’s top creators. That equates to around $30 for a million views. Snapchat offers a similar program with it’s story feature.

With millions upon millions of followers, however, it won’t be long until sponsors come knocking. According to The Washington Post, some influencers make over $40,000 per month posting photos and videos to social media – and that’s with a much smaller following than Gypsy Rose Blanchard has already achieved.