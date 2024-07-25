jennifer-lopez-celebrates-55th-birthday-with-swimsuit-selfie

2024 has been quite the down year for superstar Jennifer Lopez. She has spent the brunt of the year navigating the impending divorce between her and her husband, Ben Affleck.

Then this summer, things went from bad to worse for the “Jenny From The Block” artist. Lopez was preparing to go back on tour, but amid weak ticket sales, she had to rebrand it and ultimately ended up canceling it altogether.

Jennifer Lopez Celebrates 55th Birthday With Firey Swimsuit Selfie

But hopefully, even if just for a short time, Lopez can enjoy a happy time this week. As she prepares to celebrate her 55th birthday – a milestone age. She kicked off the celebration by posting a scintillating swimsuit selfie. Proving that even as she matures, Jenny’s still got it going on.

“Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her big day in her birthday suit — her favorite one-piece, that is,” Page Six wrote.

“The seemingly ageless multihyphenate rang in her 55th birthday on Wednesday, posting a mirror selfie while modeling Gooseberry Intimates’ So Chic One-Piece Swimsuit ($99) in bright white.

“This Is Me…Now,” J.Lo captioned the sultry snap.

Ben Affleck Ditches Lopez’s Birthday Party

Several times this year this year, Lopez’s husband Ben Affleck has been spotted without his wedding ring. And multiple reports have suggested that he has moved out of his and J-Lo’s family home. But his latest decision is all the news fans needed to confirm that “Bennifer” is headed for Splitsville.

Affleck was not present for Lopez’s “Bridgerton” themed birthday party,” according to PEOPLE.

“Ben Affleck was not in attendance at Jennifer Lopez’s recent birthday bash,” the outlet wrote.

“Multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE that the actor, 51, was not at his wife’s Bridgerton-themed party, which took place in the Hamptons on Saturday, July 20. Lopez, who was born in New York City, turns 55 on Wednesday, July 24.