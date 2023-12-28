Gypsy Rose Blanchard Released From Prison Early After Mother’s Murder

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has been released from prison early after serving more than seven years for her role in her mother’s murder.

Blanchard pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of Dee Dee Blanchard in Missouri in 2015. Back in September, local outlets reported that she was granted parole and set to be released in December.

According to multiple reports, the 32-year-old was released Thursday morning. She walked out of Chillicothe Correctional Center in Missouri at 03:30 local time after serving the bulk of a 10-year sentence.

“I’m ready for freedom,” Gypsy told People just before her release. “I’m ready to expand and I think that goes for every facet of my life.”

While in prison, Gypsy Rose Blanchard gave several interviews detailing her tumultuous childhood due to her mother’s abusive behavior. A memoir she wrote about the experience is due to hit shelves in January.

Despite the abuse she suffered, however, Blanchard doesn’t feel justified in her actions. “No one will ever hear me say I’m proud of what I did or I’m glad that she’s dead,” Gypsy said. “I’m not proud of what I did. I regret it every single day.”

Gypsy Rose Blanchard Was Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison in 2016

Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s 10-year prison sentence was handed down in July 2016. Blanchard pleaded guilty to murder for her role in the fatal stabbing of her mother, Clauddine “Dee Dee” Blanchard.

Though she served just 7 years in prison, Gypsy served a total of 85% of her sentence. Her time in the Greene County Jail prior to prison contributed to her overall time served.

Dee Dee Blanchard was found dead in June 2015. Shortly thereafter, a 23-year-old Gypsy Rose and her then-boyfriend, Nick Godejohn, were charged with murder.

The alleged abuse Gypsy Rose Blanchard suffered at the hands of her mother was extensive. Dee Dee Blanchard convinced her daughter that she was disabled and in need of constant medical care.

The conditions with which Dee Dee falsely claimed her daughter was suffering include epilepsy, vision impairments, and muscular dystrophy.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard used a wheelchair, feeding tube, and an oxygen tank, none of which were medically necessary. Dee Dee Blanchard also sought support from charities and the treatment of dozens of doctors, subjecting her to a wide array of unneeded medical treatments.

“I wanted to be free of her hold on me,” she said during Godejohn’s trial. “I talked him into it.”

Gypsy and Godejohn have since separated. Blanchard is now married to Ryan Anderson, a Louisiana teacher she wed last year while in prison.

“I want to make sure that people in abusive relationships do not resort to murder,” she said. “It may seem like every avenue is closed off but there is always another way. Do anything, but don’t take this course of action.”