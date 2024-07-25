Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Named 77 Times in Tupac Shakur Murder Case

Sean “Diddy” Combs has been the subject of an onslaught of legal troubles. And his legal trouble may only expound further after this latest news.

Diddy is facing questions about his alleged role in Tupac Shakur’s murder. This is after he was cited more than 70 times in prosecutors’ recent legal filings. These recent filings come after damning testimony from gangster Duane “Keefe D” Davis. Davis is the man currently being prosecuted for the murder of Shakur.

Diddy in Hot Water Over Tupac’s Murder

The 149-page court filings report Davis alleging that the rap mogul offered him $1 million for the assassination of Tupac back in 1996.

Transcripts of interviews Keefe gave to the media and police before his arrest last year are included in the documents. During one convo with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Keefe D told detectives Diddy had personally reached out. He says that Diddy claimed he’d be willing to pay to have Tupac taken out by someone on the streets.

In another interview, Keefe claims that Puff had contacted him in the aftermath of Pac’s murder. Simply asking, “Yo, was that us?”

Combs Facing Slew of Legal Issues

This slew of allegations could not have come at a worse time for the Bad Boy CEO. Currently, he is facing several lawsuits for charges including assault, sexual harassment, and drug and sex trafficking. The rap mogul is also being investigated by the FBI, who raided his homes in Miami and Los Angeles earlier this year.

Just a few weeks ago, a former editor-in-chief for Vibe magazine illustrated her own experiences with Diddy in an essay for the Times. Danyel Smith, the editor in question, retold the story of an incident in which Combs threatened bodily harm.

The incident occurred after not being allowed to see photos from a shoot before they were publicly released. Smith details a phone call that the two had where Diddy made the unsettling warning, “I will see you dead in the trunk of a car.”