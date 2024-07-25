legendary-hollywood-talent-agent-don-buchwald-dead-at-88

Don Buchwald, renowned as a “superagent” and a longtime representative of Howard Stern, passed away on Tuesday at his home in New York. Buchwald, the founder of a renowned talent agency bearing his name, was 88.

His daughter Julia Buchwald, the president of Buchwald’s West Coast office, vowed to continue her father’s business.

“I promised my father that the incredible agency he built from the ground up 47 years ago will not only continue to flourish but will evolve as we forge our path ahead,” Julia Buchwald wrote in a statement, per Variety. “I, along with my devoted teammates, intend to keep this promise and make Don proud.”

Buchwald is most famous for being the agent of the outspoken radio personality Howard Stern, a client since 1984. Stern frequently dubbed Buchwald his “Superagent” during episodes of “The Howard Stern Show,” reflecting their close friendship and collaborative partnership.

In 2015, Buchwald secured a substantial deal with Sirius XM for Stern, estimated to be worth approximately $90 million annually.

Donald Buchwald Served in the Army and Worked as a Travel Agent Before Getting Into Show Business

Donald Buchwald, the second of four children, was born in May 1936. His mother taught history, while his father was involved in the curtain business.

At just 16, he enrolled in Brooklyn College. After serving in the U.S. Army in Japan and Korea, he returned to Flatbush, where he majored in theater and actively participated in the Radio and TV department.

After graduating in 1959, Buchwald embarked on a career as an actor and theater manager in New York, Los Angeles, and beyond. He also worked as a travel agent before teaming up with fellow Boston College alum Monty Silver to establish a talent agency in Manhattan in 1964.

In 1977, Don Buchwald established his talent agency, Don Buchwald & Associates—now known simply as Buchwald—starting with a modest team of five agents in New York. His swift success enabled him to expand the agency, leading to the opening of a second office in 1992.

The Buchwald team has expanded to approximately 130 employees, serving a diverse clientele from various media and entertainment sectors on both coasts. Notable Buchwald clients have included Ralph Macchio, Jason Priestley, Kathleen Turner, Ali MacGraw, Keith David, and many others.

His survivors include his wife of 59 years, Maggie; his daughters, Julia, the president of his firm’s West Coast office, and Laura, a novelist; his grandchildren, Sebastian and Scarlett; and his son-in-law, Bryan.