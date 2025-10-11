Grandmother ‘Viciously Attacked’ And Killed By Neighbor’s Dogs in Georgia: Sheriff

An 86-year-old grandmother, Maria Nunez, was mauled to death by dogs allegedly owned by her neighbor, 53-year-old Misty Branch.

Videos by Suggest

According to a press release issued by the Appling County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), Nunez’s body was found on Wednesday, October 8. At around 12 p.m., ACSO deputies responded to a Popular Lane residence in Baxley.

Upon arrival, responding deputies found the elderly woman deceased outside her home. She had sustained “multiple injuries,” and her body was transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The ACSO stated in the release that Nunez was “viciously attacked” by two dogs on October 7, one day before her body was found. The dogs are believed to have been identified and secured by the sheriff’s office. As reported by WTOC, investigators reviewed security footage to locate the animals.

Then, an updated press release issued by the ACSO revealed that Misty Branch, Nunez’s neighbor, was arrested in connection with the grandmother’s death. Allegedly, the dogs belonged to her, and she is charged with reckless conduct and involuntary manslaughter.

WTOC reported on the lack of animal control in Appling County. Specifically, the outlet mentioned the 2024 dog attack involving Estine Castillo, where four dogs were involved. However, Castillo managed to survive, an outcome that, tragically, Nunez couldn’t share.

“We do have a dog problem, just like every other county that does not have an animal control unit,” County Chief Deputy Gene Davis told the outlet. “We are working with the board of commissioners to rectify the situation.”

According to her obituary, Maria Nunez was born in Ahuijulo, Jalisco, Mexico. She was a midwife and the co-founder of Nunez Pine Straw, a family business in Baxley. She is survived by her daughters, brothers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild.

Fatal Dog Attack

This incident occurred only days after a 2-year-old Georgia boy was killed by two Rottweiler dogs.

Kaimir Jones, as per a Valdosta Police Department release, died on Saturday, October. He was allegedly left unchecked by an unlicensed daycare owner. Kaimir, while unchecked, walked into the backyard and opened the dogs’ fence, leading to his violent demise, police said.

The owner, Stacy Wheeler Cobb, was then charged with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.