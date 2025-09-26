Oklahoma Woman Loses All Her Limbs In Terrifying Dog Attack

A woman from Oklahoma lost all of her limbs after an aggressive dog attacked her. This horrific attack on Janelle Scott and her boyfriend happened on September 9 in Okmulgee, according to the New York Post.

Dog Viciously Attacks Woman, Leaving Her With Amputated Limbs

While on a bike ride with her boyfriend, a vicious pit bull launched at them. The dog knocked Scott off her bike as it mauled her. Meanwhile, her boyfriend hopped off his bike and rushed to help her.

Fox 23 reported that the dog turned to attack the boyfriend before he killed it in self-defense. Although there was allegedly another pitbull at the scene, there has yet to be evidence that it was also involved in the attack.

Since the attack, the male owner of the two dogs has been put in jail. A friend of Scott’s was watching the two dogs at the time of the attack, according to the Okmulgee Police Department.

Police claimed that they lived in a trailer nearby that “had reportedly been broken” sometime that day. This break “may have released the animals from confinement,” police confirmed.

“Where the friend lives, you have to go through a wooded area to get up there,” said Cheryl Scott, the victim’s mother. “I guess he lives in a camper or something. So she was going up that way when the dogs came out and attacked her, and she knew the dogs and they knew her.”

Cheryl has been distraught ever since her daughter was injured. The injuries were so severe that Scott has remained in the hospital. She also had to have her legs and arms amputated due to the wounds.

Victim Stays Positive Despite Severe Amputations

The mother was shocked to discover the extent of the damage. She thought her daughter would only lose one arm.

“After seeing her arm after the attack, she knew she was going to lose her right arm because she said when she looked down, she could see the bone, and it was just barely hanging on by tendons and stuff, so she knew she was going to lose that,” said Cheryl.

Despite the severity of the damage, Scott is reportedly staying positive. “I know that she can do it because we’re strong women,” said Cheryl.

“I’m pretty sure that she’ll come through this, and I told her she has a purpose. I said, ‘Our creator wouldn’t do this, so there has to be a plan we just have to find out what it is.'”

The family has launched a GoFundMe to help support Scott’s medical bills. They have since raised over $20,000.