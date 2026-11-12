Man Accused of Abandoning 6-Year-Old Daughter at Target Overnight, to Hold His Place in Pokémon Card Queue

A South Carolina man faces a child-related charge after police accused him of leaving his six-year-old daughter sleeping outside a Target store overnight to save his place in a queue for Pokémon trading cards.

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Per Live5News, police identified the suspect as John-Michael Dooley, 35, of Johns Island. Authorities arrested him after Charleston police officers responded to the Target store in West Ashley around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, November 6, following reports of an unattended child.

According to witnesses, Dooley gave his daughter a pillow and blanket sometime after 1 a.m. before leaving her asleep in the queue. Customers became concerned when approximately an hour passed without his return. They subsequently contacted police to report the situation.

Child Left Behind So Dad Could Catch ‘Em All

Officers arrived at the store and investigated the circumstances surrounding the child’s presence outside the premises. When Dooley returned, witnesses identified him to authorities, who arrested him.

Police said Dooley told detectives that he had gone home while leaving his daughter behind to maintain his position in the queue. Customers had gathered outside the store overnight to secure their places ahead of the release of a new Pokémon trading card set.

Authorities charged Dooley with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Fortunately, police confirmed that the six-year-old girl suffered no injuries during the incident. However, authorities placed her in emergency protective custody with the South Carolina Department of Social Services following her father’s arrest.

The report did not provide further details about Dooley’s court proceedings or any additional charges.