Florida Woman Killed Husband With Billy Club, Tried To Cover It Up With Washing Machine: Sheriff

A 60-year-old Florida woman, Bonnie Tietgens, is accused of killing her husband with a billy club. Allegedly, the woman then tried to cover her husband’s death by using a washing machine.

According to a release issued by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office (SLCSO), the incident occurred on Thursday, October 8. At around 10:26 p.m., SLCSO deputies responded to a Birch Drive residence after a potential deceased person was reported.

Upon arrival, responding deputies found a deceased man inside the residence. He was subsequently identified as 64-year-old William Tietgens. His wife, Bonnie, was detained immediately.

The SLCSO detailed that the woman had attempted to contact her adult son earlier in the morning. At around 9 p.m., the son returned her call, where she allegedly informed him that his father “was dead,” admitting to striking him with a billy club.

The son, shocked, called his sister, and the two arrived at the residence. They had attempted to call their father, to no avail. After gaining entry to the house, they found William on the ground. He had suffered “severe trauma to the head,” and his horrified children called 911.

Furthermore, the SLCSO alleged that Bonnie Tietgens was standing near a washing machine after deputies located her in the garage. The machine was filled with blood-soaked clothes and towels, and a blood-soaked blanket was on the ground next to Bonnie, the sheriff’s office said.

She is accused of attempting to destroy potential evidence, as she was “in the process of pressing the start cycle on the machine.”

Bonnie Tietgens was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with evidence. She is being held at the St. Lucie County Jail.

A Rocky Relationship

Neighbors told WPTV that the Tietgens couple had a rocky relationship, detailing past fights and drinking. Sheriff Richard Del Toro said in a press conference cited by the outlet that William Tietgens was arrested on domestic violence charges years before his death.

According to the sheriff, the couple had been married for approximately 40 years.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the victim during this tragic time,” Sheriff Del Toro said. “We are committed to ensuring justice is served and will continue to support the victim’s loved ones through this investigation.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.