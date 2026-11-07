RIP Cybertruck: Elon Musk Says Tesla to Stop Making Infamous Vehicle

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to wind down production of the controversial Cybertruck around the middle of 2027, marking a dramatic retreat for one of the electric carmaker’s most ambitious projects.

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Musk announced the decision on Friday, November 6, 2026, in a post on X. He said Tesla would reduce Cybertruck production at its Gigafactory Texas to make room for increased manufacturing of the Cybercab, the company’s autonomous robotaxi.

However, Tesla has not confirmed whether it will discontinue the Cybertruck altogether or move production to another facility.

Car Of The Future Stopping Next Year

The announcement follows years of disappointing sales for the futuristic electric pickup, which Tesla first unveiled in 2019 before delivering the first vehicles to customers in late 2023.

Musk originally predicted annual sales of approximately 250,000 vehicles. Reality proved considerably different.

According to Kelley Blue Book figures cited by Reuters, Tesla sold 38,965 Cybertrucks in the United States in 2024. Sales fell to just 20,237 in 2025, representing a 48% decline.

The vehicle also attracted controversy over its unconventional angular design, stainless-steel body, pricing, quality-control problems and repeated recalls. Its distinctive appearance also raised regulatory challenges in international markets, particularly Europe.

And Elon Musk’s own controversial image didn’t exactly help sales, either.

Users flooded the comment sections, with most making fun of Elon and the failure of the Cybertruck. Many claim to have predicted the commercial failure of the Cybertrucks, and others are upset about the discontinuation.

“Will go down as one of the worst automotive products in history, no doubt about it,” one wrote.

“Did even last five years. Pathetic,” another commented.

“It’s the best vehicle I have ever owned. Makes me sad to see it go. Amazing technology, amazing user experience,” a third wallowed.

Tesla now appears increasingly committed to artificial intelligence, robotics, and autonomous transportation. The Cybercab sits at the centre of that strategy, although it has yet to demonstrate the commercial success Musk envisions.