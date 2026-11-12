Man Claims Watching This Detective TV Show Saved His Life After His Car Plunged Into Water

A Japanese man has credited the popular anime series Detective Conan with helping him escape a potentially fatal accident after his car plunged into a river.

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The driver shared his near-death experience on X. According to his account, another motorist caused a collision near a cemetery when they suddenly drove forward while he attempted to pass their vehicle.

The impact sent his car into the river, leaving him trapped inside the submerged vehicle. He initially feared for his life but suddenly remembered an underwater escape scene from Detective Conan.

An Anime Scene Saved A Man’s Life

“I really thought I was going to die in the first 20 seconds or so,” he wrote, originally in Japanese. He added that the scene suddenly came to mind and helped him escape alive.

The sequence comes from episode 1078, titled The Black Organization’s Scheme (Landing), which originally aired on April 1, 2023.

In the episode, FBI agent Andre Camel drives into the ocean while fleeing members of the Black Organization. His vehicle sinks, and he discovers that water pressure prevents him from opening the doors.

Conan Edogawa explains that Camel must use the remaining air pocket near the roof to breathe while water enters the vehicle. As the pressure inside and outside the car equalises, Camel can finally push the door open.

The real-life driver recalled the scene and searched for the door handle. He eventually found it and pushed the door open with all his strength.

A nearby resident subsequently helped him climb onto the riverbank. The driver also revealed that emergency responders and police attended the scene.

Although he survived, the accident left his vehicle beyond repair. He also revealed that the river carried away his jacket.