2-Year-Old Killed By Daycare Owner’s Dogs In Georgia

A 2-year-old Georgia boy, Kaimir Jones, tragically lost his life after he was mauled to death by two Rottweiler dogs. Allegedly, Kaimir was at an unlicensed daycare, with the owner, who also owns the dogs, leaving him unattended, leading to his demise.

According to a release issued by the Valdosta Police Department (VPD), the incident occurred on Saturday, October 4. At around 3:45 p.m., VPD officers and other first responders were dispatched to a Pecan Drive residence. They had received reports of a toddler who had been attacked by dogs.

Upon arrival, tragically, first responders found Kaimir deceased. VPD detectives, however, made significant discoveries that explained what led up to Kaimir’s death.

Police alleged that 48-year-old Stacy Wheeler Cobb was running an unlicensed daycare at her home. Kaimir’s mother, Adrianna, left her son at Cobb’s home for the day, the VPD detailed. He was the only child at the home, but police said that Cobb usually has 10 children at her residence.

Allegedly, for over two hours, Cobb left Kaimir unattended, saying that she was taking a nap, believing the toddler was also sleeping. In a GoFundMe, Adrianna Jones accused Cobb of falling unconscious due to substance abuse.

Tragic Death

Police believe that the unattended Kaimir Jones somehow managed to go outside into the backyard. There, the 2-year-old opened a kennel that housed two “large” Rottweiler dogs. This, tragically, led to the dogs escaping their enclosure and savagely attacking the child.

Stacy Wheeler Cobb was arrested and charged wtih second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children. Lowndes County Animal Control officers took custody of the two Rottweilers and a third dog, also found in the residence.

“This is a horrible and tragic event that should have never occurred, but because of negligence on this offender’s behalf, a mother has tragically lost a child,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said. “I want to express our department’s deepest sympathy to the family.”

“No words will ever ease their pain, but our hearts go out to them during this unimaginably difficult time.”

The incident is still being investigated by detectives. The VPD added that, as they process evidence, more charges could be filed against Cobb.