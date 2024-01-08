Golden Globes Host Jo Koy Responds to Taylor Swift’s Viral NFL Joke Reaction

Comedian Jo Koy outed himself as one of the “Brads and Chads” at last night’s Golden Globes ceremony when he made an ill-received joke about Taylor Swift’s frequent appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games in support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

“The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” the comedian quipped.

The camera then panned to Swift, who looked thoroughly unimpressed as she took a pointed sip of her champagne.

Swifties (and regular viewers who couldn’t help but cringe at Koy’s awkward monologue) quickly took to social media to roast the lackluster joke and the comedian who gave it.

Immediately after delivering the joke, the host followed up with an uncomfortable “Sorry about that.” In a later interview with ET, however, Koy seemed to take a different stance.

“Aww, man, it was cute. I was just saying it was cute,” Koy said of his Taylor Swift jab. “I was just saying it’s less cutaways, that’s all.”

“Maybe she was thirsty?” the interviewer suggested of Swift’s reaction. “Maybe she just needed to drink the champagne.”

“Aww, man,” Koy replied with a smile.

Swifties Ruthlessly Roast Jo Koy Following Taylor Swift Joke

Jo Koy’s in-house audience gave a few polite laughs throughout his opening monologue. For the most part, however, the comedian was met with blank stares and raised eyebrows. Robert De Niro responded with a bemused grin. Meanwhile, Harrison Ford appeared to roll his eyes.

The reaction from the celebs in attendance was enough to give anyone secondhand embarrassment. But it was nothing compared to the reaction of online viewers, who ruthlessly roasted Koy for his awkward monologue.

Jo Koy at the Golden Globes pic.twitter.com/Y65cnisOiX — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 8, 2024

“My unexplainable hate for Jo Koy is now validated,” one viewer wrote. “Jo Koy is INSUFFERABLE. Where are Tina Fey and Amy Poehler?!?!” another said.

I never even heard of Jo Koy until last night #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/l40Qnp4jjV — Erick (@mavvyyyyblaz3) January 8, 2024

“I never heard of Jo koy and now I know why,” one user said. “I’ve honestly never seen a worse awards hosting monologue. Literally ever,” another wrote. “I figured he was the budget choice and this is what you get when you cheap out,” added a third.