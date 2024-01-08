Golden Globes 2024: Hilarious Video of Harrison Ford’s Reaction to Jo Koy Joke Hits Internet

A candid moment featuring Harrison Ford reacting to comedian Jo Koy bombing his Golden Globes hosting duties is going viral.

Jo Koy, the stand-up comedian and host of this year’s Golden Globe Awards, was questioned about his plans for the opening monologue on the red carpet. Would he opt for scorching humor akin to Ricky Gervais? Or would he choose a more gentle and charming approach, drawing inspiration from Sandra Oh? Perhaps he would find a middle ground, reminiscent of the legendary duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

His response was clear – he aimed to showcase his unique style. However, if his goal was to deliver one of the most lackluster opening monologues in the show’s history, he undeniably succeeded.

Jo Koy’s Golden Globes jokes failed to resonate with both the viewers at home and the attending celebrities, including Harrison Ford. Ford’s nonplussed reaction to the awkward monologue was evident during a moment posted to X (formerly Twitter).

HARRISON FORD AFTER ONE OF JO KOY'S JOKES PLEASE 💀💀💀 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Z9d72rK94S — maddie (@maddiecar_) January 8, 2024

Of course, X users immediately weighed in on Ford’s not-so-pleased demeanor during Koy’s monologue. Many found Ford’s apparent assessment accurate. “That was painful to watch,” one X user agreed. “Not just him… was like almost everyone doing faces,” another watcher agreed.

However, one fan seemed to believe that’s simply Harrison Ford’s default setting and it had nothing to do with Jo Koy’s fumbling Golden Globes jokes. “Ford has always been a low-energy grumpy Man…. No Surprise,” they wrote. Despite this call, another X user shot back, “Ford has a way better sense of humor than the host.”

Harrison Ford Didn’t Seem Alone in His Reaction to Jo Koy’s Golden Globes Gaffes

Harrison Ford wasn’t the only one who had mixed feelings about Jo Koy’s jokes. Many X posts criticized the length and lack of humor. His jokes about the movie nominees Barbie and Oppenheimer received groans.

“Oppenheimer is based on a 721-page Pulitzer Prize about the Manhattan Project and Barbie is on a plastic doll with big boobies,” Koy blurted at one point. Another X post caught bemused reactions from Selena Gomez and Emma Stone alongside Ford.

Never invite Jo Koy to one of these again please. So, so awful. pic.twitter.com/Oqhpeiosp5 — Sethsfilmreviews (@sethsfilmreview) January 8, 2024

The Indiana Jones legend was in attendance to support two TV projects he was a part of in 2023. 1923, which he headlined alongside Helen Mirren (also nominated for Best Actress in a Drama TV Series), was nominated for Best Drama TV Series.

Meanwhile, Ford’s Apple TV+ show Shrinking received a Best Acting in a Comedy Series nomination for co-star Jason Segal. However, all of Harrison Ford’s people left empty-handed at the Golden Globes this year. Between that and Jo Koy’s terrible jokes, Ford must have had a rough night. Hey, at least there was an open bar!