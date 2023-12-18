Brittany Mahomes Posts ‘Dads, Brads and Chads’ Cookies Photo in Support of Taylor Swift Comment

You can count Brittany Mahomes as a Swiftie. Kansas City Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife recently shared a social media post in support of the singer. Taking to Instagram, Brittany referred to one of Swift’s recent comments.

Brittany attended the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday in which they played the New England Patriots. Not only did Kansas City end up taking home the win, but Brittany also shared a sweet treat.

Sharing on her Instagram Story, Mahomes showed off a cookie inscribed with the phrase “Brads, Dads and Chads” in icing. This cookie references a comment that Swift recently gave over her highly publicized appearances at football games.

The mega singer seemingly got flack for attending Kansas City Chiefs games to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays tight-end for the team. Some felt that Swift’s appearances overshadowed the games themselves, which Swift took particular issue with.

In an interview with Time Magazine for her Person of the Year article, Swift shot back at her critics. She said, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Brittany Mahomes Hangs Out with Taylor Swift

The quote is a bit of a rallying cry for fans of the singer against the criticism. It’s obvious that Mahomes is showing her support and doesn’t care who knows it. It’s possible that Swift enjoyed a cookie as well. Both Swift and Mahomes appear to be getting close as friends on the sidelines cheering on the team.

Mahomes visited New York a couple of months ago and visited with Swift and her friends. The two appear to have had a good time. A source close to Swift told People, “They all got along and were just laughing all night over drinks and delicious food.”

The media circus around Swift doesn’t appear to be slowing down. But, Swift felt prepared to handle it. Before she appeared at her first game, Swift and Kelce became a couple.

“By the time I went to that first game (Sept. 24), we were a couple,” Swift said. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”